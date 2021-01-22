FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $71,000 in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

VMO opened at $12.92 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

