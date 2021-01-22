FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,543 shares of company stock worth $15,530,794. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.