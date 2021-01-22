FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 44,077 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 434,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 130.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $9.12 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

