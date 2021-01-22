FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $67,000 Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

EMO stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.