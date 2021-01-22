FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 290,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. 17.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FT opened at $7.47 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

