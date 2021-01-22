Focused Investors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 7.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Anthem worth $194,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.37.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

