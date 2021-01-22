Focused Investors LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Focused Investors LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $64,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.45. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

