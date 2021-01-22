Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%.

NYSE FOR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,571. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

