Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 180.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of FWONA opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Formula One Group has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.