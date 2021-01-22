Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Fortive posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.74. 10,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 267,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 121,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

