Foster Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,486 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 52.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,335 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after purchasing an additional 679,534 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $63,752. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

