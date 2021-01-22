Foster Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,053 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $131.15. 115,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,819. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average of $142.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

