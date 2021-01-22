Foster Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

SCHB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.96. 2,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,445. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

