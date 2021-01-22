Foster Group Inc. Buys Shares of 14,244 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 13.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Oracle by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $59.89. 249,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

