Foster Group Inc. Invests $214,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. 22,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

