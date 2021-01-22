Foster Group Inc. Invests $470,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.64. 95,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,529. The company has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

