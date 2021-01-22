Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,943. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

