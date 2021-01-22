Francis Lo Sells 2,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $95,360.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $67.01 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

