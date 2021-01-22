Frank Ramon Diaz Sells 1,994 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $191,463.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $96.82 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

