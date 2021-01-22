Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report sales of $313.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.48 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $320.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. 137,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

