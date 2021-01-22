Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Head to Head Analysis

Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Exlites Holdings International alerts:

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless 9.49% 54.77% 23.31%

Volatility & Risk

Exlites Holdings International has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exlites Holdings International and Franklin Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franklin Wireless has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Given Franklin Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Franklin Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $75.07 million 3.32 $5.55 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Exlites Holdings International.

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats Exlites Holdings International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals. Exlites Holdings International, Inc. distributes its products to consumer and medical distributors through catalogs and retailers, as well as directly to consumer venues. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Exlites Holdings International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exlites Holdings International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.