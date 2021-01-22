Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.