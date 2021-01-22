Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,104 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

AERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

