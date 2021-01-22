Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,561 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 267.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4,038.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 504,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $8,201,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

