Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,636 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 119.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -320.26 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

