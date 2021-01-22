Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,644 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after buying an additional 580,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

ZS stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.17 and a 200-day moving average of $150.83. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.