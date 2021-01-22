Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 21,730 Shares of NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.65% of NetSTREIT worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in NetSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NetSTREIT alerts:

NTST opened at $17.65 on Friday. NetSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Equities research analysts predict that NetSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist dropped their target price on NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About NetSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NetSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.