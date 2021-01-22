Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 27,094 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,094 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.48% of PRA Group worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PRA Group by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 45,759 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,117,000.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. PRA Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $311,015. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

