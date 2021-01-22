FTX Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.94 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $10.15 or 0.00030068 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $957.62 million and approximately $37.94 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066272 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00570168 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005755 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044407 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.33 or 0.04133421 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014382 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016097 BTC.
About FTX Token
FTX Token is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The Reddit community for FTX Token is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
FTX Token Token Trading
FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
