Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Down 5.9%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.43. 1,161,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,311,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $449,352.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,208.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,683 shares of company stock worth $1,998,207 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

