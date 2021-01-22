FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

FCEL stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

FCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

