Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.63

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.63 and last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 2026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLGT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $192,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $461,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

