Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.40. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,278,000 after purchasing an additional 243,165 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,660,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,776 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

