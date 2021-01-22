Function X (FX) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $623,932.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,872.99 or 0.99985082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015406 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,860,507 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.

