FunFair (FUN) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.72 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, FunFair has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $104.14 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00580757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.80 or 0.04134621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016507 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FUN is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

