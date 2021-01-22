Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $576.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Funko by 7.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 4.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth about $3,710,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.