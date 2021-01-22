FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%.

NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $16.00. 17,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $63,881.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,565.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

