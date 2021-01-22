FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIS. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.83. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of -742.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

