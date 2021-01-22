FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will earn $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.18.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of APAM opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

