FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.67 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.78.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$12.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.11. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.97 and a 52 week high of C$13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

