FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Raised by KeyCorp

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $52.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $51.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,060.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $15.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $62.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $73.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,884.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,760.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,622.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

