FY2020 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Lowered by Analyst

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown Castle International in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $159.34 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.