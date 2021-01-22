FY2020 EPS Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Boosted by KeyCorp

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $7.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.16. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of PKI opened at $150.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,091,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

