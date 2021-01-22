FY2020 EPS Estimates for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Lowered by Analyst

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of POLA Orbis in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised POLA Orbis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PORBF opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. POLA Orbis has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.33.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.88 million during the quarter. POLA Orbis had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.98%.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

