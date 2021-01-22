FY2020 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($3.63) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.42). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

