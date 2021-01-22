FY2020 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. Boosted by Cormark (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SSR Mining and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170,190 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,880 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

