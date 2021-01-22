FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTS. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

SMTS stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G owned approximately 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

