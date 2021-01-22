FY2021 EPS Estimates for Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Lifted by Analyst

Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worldline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Worldline alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.56. Worldline has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.