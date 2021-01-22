FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the social networking company will earn $11.71 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2023 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of FB opened at $272.87 on Friday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.03. The stock has a market cap of $777.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

