FY2022 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

